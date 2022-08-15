Drake Explains Why He Doesn’t Even Consider Retirement An Option For Him

On the debut episode of Nicki Minaj’s Queen Radio on Amp, Drake revealed if he’s considering retirement following the release of Honestly, Nevermind.

via: Uproxx

It’s been obvious since Drake surprise-dropped Honestly, Nevermind that he’s in grind mode. Immediately after the release, the musician began discussing a poetry book and a Scary Hours pack. Now, on the first episode of Nicki Minaj’s Queen Radio on Amp, he confirmed that he’s not looking to stop any time soon and hasn’t considered retirement.

“I’m not at that point where I even consider that being an option,” he said. “One of the best feelings I have in my life is completing a song or project. And by the way those things are painful as well. A lot of nerves, a lot of confidence wavering. But I feel like I’m reaching a new level of fun. I’ve reached a new level of comfortability where I want to try things. Like this last album, I put out something I wanted to do to challenge myself.”

The “Headlines” performer is not only reaching new levels of fun; he’s reaching new levels of fame by continuously breaking records. Just today, claimed his 30th top five song on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, surpassing The Beatles, who held the record for 64 years. Now he’s alone at the top, staking a claim one of the world’s greatest hitmakers of all time.