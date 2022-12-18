The Drake Curse Didn't Strike: Argentina Beat France On Penalties In An Instant Classic World Cup Final

Lionel Messi left Argentina when he was 13 and has had a complicated relationship with the nation since.

via: Uproxx

Argentina are World Cup champions for the third time in the country’s history and the first time since 1986, as Lionel Messi added the final, elusive accolade to cement GOAT status in the world of soccer.

Messi was at the center of a thrilling win in penalties over France, as the two teams put forth one of the most dramatic World Cup Finals in recent memory. The first goal of the game came off the left foot of Messi, as he took advantage of an early penalty decision against France to push Argentina up 1-0.

MESSI PUTS ARGENTINA OUT IN FRONT ??? pic.twitter.com/kZkUvRUXC9 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 18, 2022

He was also the spark for Argentina’s second goal, flicking a ball into space at midfield to set up a gorgeous goal from Angel Di Maria to push Argentina ahead 2-0 late in the first half.

OH MY WHAT A GOAL ? 2-0 ARGENTINA ?? pic.twitter.com/rBH0HSCyFJ — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 18, 2022

It seemed for most of the second half that would be the final score line, as France couldn’t even so much as muster a shot on goal going into the final 10 minutes of the game. However, a penalty gave Kylian Mbappe a look from the spot and he rocketed home the first goal of the game for France, which he followed up one minute later with an equalizer that absolutely stunned the crowd in Qatar.

MBAPPE TAKES ONE BACK FOR FRANCE ?? Game. On. ? pic.twitter.com/cbRZEMnOfv — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 18, 2022

MBAPPE ARE YOU SERIOUS?! ? FRANCE TIES IT pic.twitter.com/qZLzNz3aow — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 18, 2022

From there, both teams had great looks at go-ahead goals in stoppage time, but neither could produce the game-winner sending us to extra time.

Argentina would continue making its penalties, but France missed their next two, setting up Argentina with a very simple equation of just needing to hit 4 successful penalties to ice the game and win the World Cup.

They would do just that, with Gonzalo Montiel getting the honors of hitting the game-winning penalty.

It was, truly, one of the greatest men’s World Cup games of all-time, with both of the superstars of the game showing up and showing out, with Argentina finally fulfilling the promise of the Messi era with a World Cup title in what is likely his final time at the tournament.

ARGENTINA WINS THE 2022 FIFA WORLD CUP ?? THE GREATEST MEN'S FIFA WORLD CUP FINAL OF ALL TIME pic.twitter.com/xp1N6DkLjA — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 18, 2022