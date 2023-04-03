Drake Brought Out 21 Savage, GloRilla, Lil Uzi Vert, And Lil Wayne During His Dreamville Festival Set [Video]

It wouldn’t be Dreamville Festival without an appearance from the head honcho himself, J. Cole, and his pal Drake.

via: Uproxx

Drake and J. Cole may have been billed as co-headliners of Dreamville Festival Sunday night but Drake’s portion of the set turned into a mini-festival of its own as he brought out a plethora of special guests to round out the show. Amid a hit-strewn set that saw Drake bring out fan favorites spanning all the way back to his debut album, the Canadian superstar still found space to surprise fans with some familiar faces.

First, he introduced the crowd to breakout Memphis star GloRilla, who performed her viral hit “FNF (Let’s Go).” Then, without warning, Lil Uzi Vert appeared, sporting a relatively low-key look (for Lil Uzi Vert), prompting performances of “XO Tour Llif3” and “Just Wanna Rock.” As Drake performed his 2011 party cut “The Motto,” his Young Money boss Lil Wayne popped out to contribute not just his verse from the song but also performances of “Uproar” and “A Milli.”

Drake brings out GloRilla at Dreamville Fest 2023 pic.twitter.com/UKOkRKGXaJ — heysocialmedia (@zamnzapitalism) April 3, 2023

Then, before wrapping things up, Drake invited his Her Loss collaborator 21 Savage to the stage to perform a pair of their joint tracks, “Knife Talk” and “Rich Flex.”

As his set came to a close, Drake was joined by J. Cole, and the pair spent the last few minutes of the festival showing their appreciation for each other (again) before J. Cole closed things out with his fan-favorite hit “No Role Modelz.”