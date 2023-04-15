Drake Bell Allegedly 'Made Suicidal Statements' Before Brief Disappearance

Drake Bell allegedly “made suicidal statements” before his brief disappearance this week, according to police.

The former Nickelodeon star was declared missing on Thursday before later being found by police and sharing on Twitter that he merely left his “phone in the car” and didn’t “answer for the night.”

According to a police report cited by TMZ, Drake’s brother, Robert, called the Orlando Police Department to report Drake was claiming he did not want to be alive following child custody concerns.

Entertainment Tonight also obtained a 911 audio recording in which an Orlando police officer recounted the family’s concerns about alleged suicidal statements by Drake

Drake, who Robert reportedly told police was “distraught and made suicidal statements” in text messages to their mother, was in Winter Park, Fla. at the time, visiting his ex-wife Janet Von Schmeling to discuss the custody of their son Jeremy.

Yikes. Well, we hope they manage to work whatever it is out.