Dr. Oz Is Ending His Long-Running Daytime Show During His Attempt To Run For Senate

Dr. Oz is scrubbing out: The Dr. Oz Show will come to an end just after the new year.

via: Uproxx

The news that Mehmet Oz, the “liar” better known as Dr. Oz, is running for Senate in Pennsylvania was met with groans and confusion last week. But the “serial testicle fondler” is taking his campaign seriously enough that he’s ending his successful daytime talk show. The final episode of The Dr. Oz Show — which has won nine Emmys since it started airing in September 2009 — will be on January 14, 2022. It will be replaced by cooking show The Good Dish, a The Dr. Oz Show spinoff hosted by Daphne Oz, Gail Simmons, and Jamika Pessoa, beginning January 17.

Even before the official announcement, The Dr. Oz Show was being pulled from certain markets due to Federal Communications Commission regulations.

Television stations in Cleveland, New York City, and Philadelphia announced Wednesday that they are going to stop airing the The Dr. Oz Show, citing the Federal Communications Commission’s “equal time” rules regarding political campaigns… Under the FCC rule, candidates have a right to request equivalent air time as their competitors, which the stations said could be violated if they continued to air the show hosted by Oz.

Now what will people in Cleveland, New York City, and Philadelphia — and as of mid-January, all other markets in the U.S. — stare at while waiting for the mechanic to finish inspecting their car? Besides literally every other sterile daytime talk show.

As part of his platform it seems Dr. Oz has set his sights on targeting Dr. Fauci. He would like to see Anthony Fauci removed as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases a post he has held since 1984.

“I believe Anthony Fauci should be held accountable for misleading, whether willfully or unintentionally, the American public and the United States Congress,” Oz added.