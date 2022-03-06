Dr. Dre’s Lawyer Denies Snoop Dogg’s Claim That He Now Owns The Rights To ‘The Chronic’

Snoop Dogg acquired Death Row Records last month and with it came ownership of the label’s massive catalogue — including albums from Kurupt and Daz Dillinger.

According to early reports, Dr. Dre’s ‘The Chronic,’ Tupac’s ‘All Eyez On Me,’ and T’he Don Killuminati: The 7 Day Theory’ were left out of the deal.

In an interview with TIDAL’s Elliott Wilson, Snoop claimed he did get the rights to Dr. Dre’s ‘The Chronic’ — but Dre says that’s not true.

But during a later interview with TIDAL’s Elliott Wilson, Snoop claimed that he did obtain the rights to at least one of them.

Dre’s attorney, Howard King, says that’s not the case.

“There are false reports out regarding ownership by Death Row of Dr. Dre’s The Chronic,” Howard said in a statement that was obtained by Complex. “Dr. Dre owns 100 percent of The Chronic.”

Late last month, it was reported that Snoop was still negotiating for the rights of The Chronic. Clearly those negotiations failed.