Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, 50 Cent, Mary J. Blige, And Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl Performance Wins Three Emmys [Photos]

It was “Dre Day” once again as the Dr. Dre-focused 2022 Super Bowl halftime show prevailed at Saturday’s first night of the Creative Arts Emmys.

Last night, the Television Academy announced that this year’s Super Bowl halftime performance, which took place this past February and featured Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, 50 Cent, Mary J. Blige, And Kendrick Lamar, had won three Creative Arts Emmy awards.

On social media, the Academy revealed that the performance won the awards for Outstanding Variety Special (Live), Outstanding Production Design for a Variety Special, and Outstanding Music Direction.

This year’s Super Bowl was an iconic moment for hip-hop, largely for West Coast hip-hop. In a July interview with Apple Music 1, Blige sat down to reflect on the monumental performance.

“I don’t even have the words to explain how full and how huge of an accomplishment that was,” Blige said. “I just felt so strong. And I felt like, first of all, grateful to have been asked, but I definitely felt like I earned that moment,” Blige remarked. “So when it was my turn, I just showed the world who I was. If you’d never seen me or you never met me or you never went to any of my shows, you know exactly who I am after the Super Bowl. I just couldn’t wait to hit the Mary bopping. I just couldn’t wait to just be myself and do what I do in front of that audience. That was the world, that was a big deal. I was so grateful.

Congratulations everyone involved.