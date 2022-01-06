Dr. Dre Reportedly Could Lose Millions if COVID-19 Forces Super Bowl Halftime Show Cancelation

Dr. Dre could lose more millions if his Super Bowl LVI halftime show is canceled over COVID-19 concerns.

via Complex:

Dre is fronting the majority of the money for the show, which is currently scheduled to go ahead on Feb. 13, 2022 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Excitement for the show is high, thanks to the involvement of Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, and of course, Dre.

But with the pandemic still raging, the possibility of a cancelation isn’t completely out of the question. Sources close to the event tell TMZ that Dre has insurance to cover that outcome, but there’s an exclusion on any COVID-19 related cancelations. The Communicable Disease Exemption, which has been present in event cancelation insurance packages long before COVID-19 hit, means the insurance will not cover a coronavirus-related cancelation.

While there’s no indication that the Super Bowl isn’t going to go ahead next month, case numbers have continued to climb on account of the omicron variant. It was recently reported that the NFL is considering replacement venues for the game, because of California’s strict indoor mask mandate. While Dallas’ AT&T Stadium is reportedly being considered, an NFL spokesperson recently said that the Super Bowl will take place in L.A. as originally planned, per NBC Los Angeles.

The Weeknd served as the Super Bowl entertainment last year, and he reportedly forked over $7 million of his own money in order to bring his vision for the show to life.

If it does get canceled, he’ll be fine. We all know he has millions upon millions left.