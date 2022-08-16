‘I Don’t Feel Comfortable’: Kehlani Ends Show Early After Fans Seemingly Pass Out in Crowd [Photos + Video]

Kehlani is prioritizing the safety of her fans. On Monday night, the R&B singer cut her performance in Philadelphia short after several fans in the crowd appeared to pass out during the show.

via: Uproxx

Before walking off stage and ending the show, Kehlani told the audience (as seen in fan-shot videos), “I can’t have this. This is not OK. I don’t feel comfortable. I don’t feel OK. I don’t feel like anybody is safe right now. […] I love you so much. I do not have more words about how disappointed and heartbroken I am. I love you, get home safe.”

@mynameissandya Kehlani’s Philly concert didn’t end well but they handled it so beautifully. We love you!!! ??? ? original sound – Sandya

In a couple Instagram Story posts after the show, Kehlani wrote, “philly thanks for an incredible evening. i care about you guys more than anything & i put you before anything else. thank you so much to the venue and staff for your diligence swift care for everyone in my audience. outstanding job. i can’t wait to come back. love you Philly. cannot stress how much i love all of you, and how important you are to me. seeing you all on tour for the first time in so many years has really reminded me what i do it for. i hope you know how deep my love runs. thank you for everything.”

Rolling Stone reports that according to officials at the Mann Center, nobody was transported to the hospital during the concert, but three people were given “minimal treatment on site.”