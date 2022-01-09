Doja Cat’s Free Outdoor Show In Indianapolis Was Almost Ruined By A Bomb Threat [Photo + Video]

A man alleged to have made a bomb threat in an attempt to jump the line at a concert featuring Doja Cat in Indianapolis has been arrested.

via: Uproxx

First, Doja Cat had to cancel one of her last appearances of 2021 due to Covid-19, now, the pop star has got crazed fans calling in threats to her shows. Doja was slated to perform a free show in Indianapolis today, but the show was briefly interrupted by the threat of a bomb and police cleared the area outside Monument Circle where fans had gathered for about 20 minutes while they investigated. Doja was slated to perform an outdoor show in downtown Indianapolis as part of the College Football Playoff national championship festivities, but a man making threats about a bomb almost derailed the set.

According to IndyStar, around 5 PM, a man made a threat about an explosive device. He is now in custody and police are investigating, but so far no bomb or evidence of one has been found. “A fan wanted to advance in line so he exercised very poor judgment and told those around him in line he had a bomb in his backpack,” Deputy Chief Joshua Barker said in a text message to IndyStar. “Someone did the right thing and alerted IMPD. The backpack was clean.”

Fans posted shots of just how packed the area was for the rapper’s performance, as well as some shots from the show, which went on as planned. Check them out below.

? | Absolute scenes in Indianapolis as fans await Doja Cat's performance. pic.twitter.com/n44CnBmRZ4 — Doja Hub (@HubDoja) January 9, 2022

??FLASH WARNING??

I went to Doja Cat’s performance at Indianapolis. It was so good. I didn’t even realize it was raining and I couldn’t feel my feet. I don’t regret it though. ? pic.twitter.com/bqJjcvXm1Z — Tanya (@TanyaUrMom) January 9, 2022

DOJA cat closing the show in Indianapolis pic.twitter.com/ODL8V8rlVH — A? (@AustonOnTour) January 9, 2022

The IMPD issued a statement on Twitter confirming the threat was a false alarm.