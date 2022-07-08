Doja Cat Is Upset With ‘Stranger Things’ Actor Noah Schnapp For Sharing Their Private DMs [Photo + Video]

Rapper Doja Cat fumed after her private messages were exposed to the world by none other than “Stranger Things” star Noah Schnapp.

A couple days ago, Stranger Things actor Noah Schnapp took to TikTok to share some DMs between Doja Cat and himself, in which Doja romantically inquired about new Stranger Things co-star Joseph Quinn. It turns out Doja wasn’t pleased with that, as she has revealed in a live broadcast.

Doja started by trying to have empathy for 17-year-old Schnapp, saying, “First, let’s try to be chill about it. To be fair, this is, like, a kid. Noah is, like… I don’t know how old he is, but there’s no way he’s over, like, 21. And he might be, I could be wrong. But when you’re that young, you make mistakes. You do dumb sh*t. I’m trying to be super fair. You do dumb sh*t, you say dumb sh*t, you f*ckin’ f*ck up relationships with people. You make mistakes. You’re supposed to do stuff like that so that you know not to do it in the future. I did my share of f*ck-ups so that I don’t f*ck up again.”

Then, she continued, “But the fact that this person, that Noah did that — went and posted a private conversation between me and him — is so unbelievably socially unaware and wack, and like… you know what I mean? That’s like borderline snake sh*t… that’s like weasel sh*t.”

Doja Cat calls out Noah Schnapp for sharing her Instagram DMs without her permission: “The fact that Noah did that […] is so unbelievably socially unaware and wack. That’s like borderline snake shit… that’s like weasel shit.” pic.twitter.com/qXZdmv1K4S — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 8, 2022

The video Schnapp shared is no longer up on his TikTok account and the actor has yet to publicly address the situation.