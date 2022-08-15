Doja Cat Lashes Out At Fans Who Want Her To ‘Look F*ckable’ Along With Making Hit Music [Photos]

After shaving off all of her hair, including her eyebrows, earlier this month, Doja Cat has addressed trolls who she says want her to “look fuckable.”

via: Uproxx

Earlier this month, Doja Cat went ahead and shaved her head and eyebrows, explaining at the time, “I don’t like having hair. I’ve never liked having hair. I cannot tell you one time, since the beginning of my life, that I’ve ever been like, ‘This is cool.’ I just do not like to have hair.”

This whole thing and reaction to it later prompted Doja to assure fans that she’s “fine,” but it seems that didn’t stop comments from coming in, based on Doja’s social media activity from over the weekend.

Yesterday, she took a moment to share a frustrated message about the expectations her fans have of her (presumably related to her new look), tweeting, “I won a grammy and traveled the f*cking globe i’ve had a #1 and i went platinum. I make hit after hit after hit and you all want me to look f*ckable for you so that you can go home and jerk your c*cks all day long while you live in your mothers basement. Go f*ck yourselves.”

A Twitter user responded, “Honestly Doja I think you are ungrateful, We support ur music n we want you back to music that all. Just leave Social Media n go focus on music gurl.” To that, Doja replied, “you’re so miserable that you have to label yourself as a ‘we’. You aren’t part of any collective. You’re just another asshole that doesn’t know how to read a room.”

As far as Doja’s appearance, since shaving her eyebrows off, she has taken to drawing/painting artistic new ones in their place, so check out a few examples of that below.