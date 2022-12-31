Doja Cat Files Police Report Over Online Death Threat

Doja Cat reportedly files a police report after receiving a death threat while talking with fans in a private chat room.

via: Rap-Up

The “Say So” rapper was reportedly threatened by a fan after she kicked him out of a private online chatroom earlier this week.

According to TMZ, the unnamed man who lives outside California did not take kindly to getting the boot. When he returned to the chat, he threatened to kill Doja and “claimed he would see her soon.”

As a result, the 27-year-old star called police and filed a report for the criminal threat. The Los Angeles County Sheriff has opened an investigation.

Doja’s experience with online chatrooms has sparked controversy in the past. Back in 2020, she was accused of participating in white supremacist chats. However, she denied personally taking part in any racist conversations.

“I want to address what’s been happening on Twitter,” she said at the time. “I’ve used public chat rooms to socialize since I was a child. I shouldn’t have been on some of those chat room sites, but I personally have never been involved in any racist conversations. I’m sorry to everyone I offended.”

After taking some time off for emergency tonsil surgery this year, Doja is planning to release new music in 2023, including the follow-up to her Grammy-nominated album Planet Her.

“I have a project that’s going to be quite consistent, hopefully, which is coming up next and is the real album, the real project,” she told Dazed. “But before that, I would like to put out some singles that don’t really connect to it in any way. They’re just fun things that I would like to put out.”