DMX Aims To Inspire In The Emotional ‘Don’t Try To Understand’ Documentary Trailer [Video]

DMX takes the spotlight in HBO’s new documentary, Don’t Try to Understand.

via: Uproxx

The DMX documentary Don’t Try To Understand is due to begin streaming on HBO Max on November 25 and today, the trailer promises that the series will offer an emotional ride. Revolving around a year in the Yonkers native’s life after being released from prison in 2019 and following his efforts to pick up the pieces of his stalled rap career (which culminated in the 2021 album Exodus), the docuseries captures him at his most vulnerable, charismatic, and generous, as he shares his story with fellow Yonkers citizens and hopes to inspire them to turn their pain into words.

Executive produced by The Ringer’s Bill Simmons and directed by Christopher Frierson, the show is part of HBO’s Music Box series, which follows influential figures in the world of music and traces their impact on pop culture at large. The first installment, Jagged, follows Canadian star Alanis Morisette at the outset of her career and is available for streaming now. Future installments will concentrate on a diverse array of talents including saxophonist Kenny G, Saturday Night Fever producer Robert Stigwood, and the late Chicago rapper Juice WRLD.

Watch DMX’s ‘Don’t Try To Understand’ trailer below.

Don’t Try To Understand begin streaming on 11/25 at 8 pm ET on HBO Max.