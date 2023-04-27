The DM's are Open: Ne-Yo Says He's Dating Around Again, Open to Relationship with a Fan [Video]

Ne-Yo is gearing up for a single summer.

TMZ inked with the Grammy-winner Wednesday at LAX, and he had plenty of dating advice to spread, now that his divorce is finally in his rearview as we first reported.

According to Ne-Yo, the single life has been enjoyable so far and he has plenty of dating options … as he’s not exclusive to one particular person.

He says his DMs are flooded with plenty of potential girlfriends … and, maybe surprisingly, he reveals he’s down to date fans!

Ne-Yo admits most celebs, himself included, are kinda weirdos … so having someone “normal” by your side can be a plus. However, he also says there are benefits to dating someone famous, because they get the pressure that comes with the spotlight.

Basically, it sounds like he’s open to anyone, regardless of status, who floats his boat!!!

Ne-Yo’s dating life has indeed left a trail of fascination as of late.

The “Miss Independent” singer recently made a birthday splurge on Sade, the mother of 2 of his children — but fans were confused as to whether they were officially an item again.

Well, you heard the man … his DMs are open!!!