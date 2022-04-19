DJ Khaled Was Sent Back To His Courtside Seat After He Airballed A Shot During The Miami Heat’s Game [Video]

DJ Khaled is always full of energy, at least when he’s in the public eye. It’s clear through his enthusiastic skits on his albums like Khaled Khaled or one-off collaborations like Latto’s “Big Energy” remix with Mariah.

via: Complex

TMZ Sports shared the hilarious moment when Khaled walked onto the court during a break in the action, grabbed a ball, stood at the top of the key, and took a shot that caught nothing but air.

Khaled probably felt inspired by Miami’s dominant offensive showing in their 115-91 victory over the Hawks last night in which the team shot 52.4 percent from the field and 47.4 percent from beyond the arc. However, if history has shown us anything, the shot from deep isn’t in his bag.

Back in February, Khaled took on the Skills Challenge obstacle course only to literally fall short on his jumper. After asking for the ball back, he took a few steps in and nailed the shot. Khaled finessed his miss into a teaching moment, explaining why you can’t give up or get discouraged when you initially fail.

DJ Khaled is a spitting image of me on Thursday morning pickup with the guys.? Especially with the “Never give up, it don’t matter!” after an air ball. ? pic.twitter.com/m2fjOy8DW1 — Jeff Roberts (@JeffRoberts__) February 21, 2022

We’re sure Khaled could have caught nothing but net, if he was given another opportunity.

You can check out Khaled’s airball from Game 1 in the video above.