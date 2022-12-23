District Attorney George Gascón Recognizes Megan Thee Stallions "Bravery" After Verdict

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón in a statement recognized the “bravery” of Megan Thee Stallion, whose legal name is Megan Pete, pointing to some of the commentary around the case.

“I want to start by highlighting the bravery of Megan Pete. You showed incredible courage and vulnerability with your testimony despite repeated and grotesque attacks that you did not deserve. You faced unjust and

despicable scrutiny that no woman should ever face and you have been an inspiration to others across LA County and the nation. Women, especially Black women, are afraid to report crimes like assault and sexual violence because they are too often not believed. This trial, for the second time this month, highlighted the numerous was that our society must do better for women. l’d also like to thank the jurors for their time and thoughtful deliberation, and our trial team for their tireless pursuit of the truth. You spent countless

hours away from your families during the holiday season preparing this case and finding justice for Ms. Pete.

Your sacrifice is appreciated.”

#BREAKING: District Attorney George Gascón announced that Daystar Peterson, the rap artist known as Tory Lanez, was convicted of assault today in the 2020 shooting and wounding of former female friend Megan Pete in the Hollywood Hills.#LACounty #LADAOffice Full statement: pic.twitter.com/ntcl7nYCbH — George Gascón (@LADAOffice) December 23, 2022

Tory Lanez has been taken into custody by the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department. He’s set to be sentenced on January 27th, 2023. There is no word on any bond at this time.