The Director Of DMX’s New Documentary Says He Owes His Sobriety To The Late Rapper

DMX: Don’t Try to Understand debuted on HBO Max on Thursday (Nov. 25). Chris Frierson, the director of the new documentary, recently sat down with Rolling Out to discuss a variety of topics related to the film, including why he pursued the story and how he partially owes his sobriety to the iconic artist.

via: Uproxx

“You know that thing when you meet somebody famous and you’re super disappointed? It was the complete opposite of that,” Frierson said. “It was like everything I hoped for in a human being, I saw over a couple days. And I think possibly he saw something in our coverage that he wasn’t necessarily used to in the questions we were asking.”

Frierson also revealed that he checked himself into rehab for substance abuse days before DMX was hospitalized for an overdose. “That was hard [for me],” he said. “I partially owe my sobriety to him, to a certain extent, because the last thing he said to me was that I was going to be alright.”

Frierson said that he pitched the idea for the doc Mass Appeal back in 2018 around the time that DMX was sentenced to jail time for tax evasion. The initial plan was to shoot select scenes inside the West Virginia Federal prison where DMX was sent, but a warden denied the request. That forced Frierson and his team to wait until he was released in 2019 to begin shooting.

You can read Frierson’s full interview with Rolling Out here.

DMX: Don’t Try To Understand is out now on HBO Max.