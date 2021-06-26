Diplo’s Ex-Girlfriend Reportedly Sued Him For Sexual Battery, Assault, Defamation, And Fraud

Diplo’s ex-girlfriend Shelly Auguste claims the DJ pursued her when she was only 17 and exposed her to an STD during consensual adult sex.

via: Uproxx

Diplo is facing some legal trouble once again. According to TMZ, the producer was recently sued by his ex-girlfriend for sexual battery, assault, defamation, infliction of emotional distress, and fraud. In legal documents that the publication obtained, his former partner, Shelly Auguste, claims the DJ reached out to her when she was 17 and “solicited nude photos of her.” They would later meet in person for the first time in 2018 when she turned 21. After Auguste moved to LA, Diplo allegedly tried to coerce her into sex by sending explicit photos of himself in sexual situations.

She adds that Diplo “recorded video of their sexual encounter despite her telling him she didn’t want that” and attempted to “coax her into a threesome with a girl she believes was underaged at the time.” When she declined the threesome, Auguste claims he “forced himself on her as she tried to fight him off.”

The accusations come after Diplo asked a judge to sign a temporary restraining order against Auguste in December, just a month after she accused him of revenge porn. More recently, in April, he sued her and alleged she was stalking and harassing him. Diplo’s attorney, Brian Freedman, spoke to TMZ and denied all the allegations from Auguste.

“As has already been made clear in the restraining order we obtained against this individual, she has repeatedly stalked, defamed, threatened and attempted to shake down Diplo and his family,” he said. “These latest false claims are just part of that ongoing campaign of harassment, and we will not allow them to deter us from pursuing justice against her to the fullest extent possible under the law.”

Diplo has yet to respond to the latest suit.