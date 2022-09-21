Diplo Awarded $1.2 Million From Ex-Fling Who DJ Accused Of Harassing His Family

Diplo has secured a big win.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Diplo’s battle with a woman named Shelly Auguste has finally come to an end.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, last year, Diplo sued Auguste claiming she was harassing him and his family.

He admitted to having a brief relationship in 2019 with Auguste but said things had gotten out of hand. Diplo accused Auguste of nonstop messages and even sending sexually explicit photos of him to his family members.

He accused his ex-fling of being a “relentless and unstable fan who manipulated herself into” his life years ago.

Diplo accused his ex of going on a campaign to ruin his life. In court documents, he said Auguste started showed up at his home. Diplo was so in fear that he sold the property and moved elsewhere.

Auguste countersued Diplo accusing him of pursuing her when she was 17 and exposing her to an STD during consensual adult sex.

Shelly claimed she contracted chlamydia and blamed Diplo. The DJ’s powerhouse lawyer, Bryan Freedman, said at the time, “These latest false claims are just part of that ongoing campaign of harassment, and we will not allow them to deter us from pursuing justice against her to the fullest extent possible under the law.”

the two attended arbitration where they argued their case. After 7 days and 6 witnesses, the judge who presided over the proceedings ruled that Auguste owed Diplo $1.2 million.

Diplo’s lawyer wrote, “Auguste is an obsessive and unstable fan” who “has a history of harassment and at least one permanent injunction for stalking issued against her. She is angered by the fact that her brief, consensual relationship with [Diplo] has ended.”

He added, “She has also shown herself to be an extortionist, willing to publish numerous lies about her self and [Diplo] and risk civil and criminal exposure in meritless effort to obtain as much money as she can, simply for having met and had consensual sex with a celebrity musician. Her fifteen minutes of fame are now over, however, as, more importantly, is her ability to harm [Diplo] and his family.”