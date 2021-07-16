Diplo Accuser Withdraws Sexual Assault Lawsuit

The woman who accused Diplo of coercing her into performing oral sex and filming it against her will has dropped her lawsuit.

via Page Six:

“In light of the evidence and after consultation with my attorneys, I have decided to withdraw my lawsuit,” the unnamed woman said through her attorney, Joe Ortuno, on Friday.

“No payment was offered or requested. I regret filing the lawsuit.”

In court documents filed in Clark County, Nevada last week, the woman claimed that Diplo plied her with weed and booze after a 2019 Las Vegas gig, and would not let her leave his hotel room until she performed the sex act.

Lawyers for the 42-year-old artist, whose real name is Thomas Pentz, had dismissed the suit as a “shakedown,” according to TMZ.

Defense attorneys said they were vindicated on Friday.

“As we said when we first learned of this lawsuit, there was absolutely irrefutable evidence that proved that the allegations it contained were false,” lawyer Bryan Freedman said in a statement.

“As soon as we shared that plethora of evidence with the plaintiff’s lawyers, they recognized that they needed to withdraw their suit immediately.”

We’re sure Diplo’s relieved.