Diddy’s Surprise ‘Something In The Water’ Festival Performance Featured A Lyric Change Showcasing His Marketing Genius [Video]

Diddy made a surprise appearance at the Something In The Water Festival on Saturday night alongside his son.

via: Uproxx

Diddy is a businessman through and through. Across every era of his career, the producer has birthed a memorable item, whether tangible or intellectual. His success over the decades has earned him enough capital to enter the talk to potentially become the majority stakeholder of BET. But there were a few times when the entertainer gave away free promotion to a company outside that he did not spearhead.

However, those days are long gone. Diddy made that known loud and clear during his surprise appearance at the Something In The Water festival. Joining Pharrell and Busta Rhymes on stage, the entertainers made a slight lyric change to their 2001 song, “Pass the Courvoisier, Part II.”

A track all about their love of smooth liquor and partying, the musicians replaced the cognac brand name Courvoisier with Diddy’s vodka company Circoc. Sharing the performance clip with the caption, “Last night was magical,” fans quickly chimed in to share how clever the modification was.

The original lyrics of the chorus sung by Pharell with the beloved adlib being rapped by Busta, originally was “We gon’ tell that n***** (Pass the Courvoisier) / We gon’ tell that brotha (Pass the Courvoisier) / Everybody sing it now (Pass the Courvoisier) / Everybody sing it now (Pass the Courvoisier).”

While the updated lyric was “Pass the Ciroc this way.” The song originally featured on Busta Rhymes’ fifth studio album, Genesis, has long been used to amp up parties since its release over 20 years ago.

Check out a few fan reactions below.

“pass the Ciroc this way” is a great flip not gonna lie lol https://t.co/1otvlNNmtL — Courtlyn “????? ???” ? (@TheCourtKim) April 30, 2023

Watching the Something in the Water stream and Pharrell brought out Busta and Diddy to do Pass the Courvoisier and instead they said "Pass the Ciroc this way" lmao — stargirlXO.exe ? (@MsIndigoNoir) April 30, 2023

Nah "Pass The CIROC THIS WAY" got me crying — ANW Satoru Gojo ??? (@TheColtonShow__) April 30, 2023

Not “pass the Ciroc this way” ????. I’m going to sleep lmaaoooo!! — chellemyworld ??????? (@chellemyworld) April 30, 2023

This isn’t the first time that that lyrical update has been performed. Nonetheless, fans were still giddy over the line as it was performed last night.

“Pass the Ciroc this Way” instead of “Pass the Courvoisier” was incredible ? — Rob Markman ? (@RobMarkman) June 27, 2022