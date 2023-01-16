Diddy’s Son King Combs Chimes in on ‘Nepo Baby’ Discourse [Video]

Diddy’s son Christian “King” Combs isn’t accepting the “nepo baby” label critics keep tacking onto his name.

via: Complex

TMZ caught up with the 24-year-old at LAX recently, and asked him if he’s tired of the debate about the often charmed life of the children of famous people a. “Not really,” King responded. “Heavy is the head that wears the crown so got a big legacy to [live] up to. Right now, Bad Boy, we number one. Let’s go, baby.”

He continued, “I feel like I’m blessed. I’m gonna take the legacy far—further and further. Bad Boy for life, you know what it is.”

When asked if he has a message for the haters, King quoted his own song, “Can’t Stop Won’t Stop.” He said, “Can’t stop, won’t stop, never stop. Stop hating—that’s it.”

Others in Hollywood have chimed in about nepo babies, including Tom Hanks and Ice Cube’s son, O’Shea Jackson Jr.

Hanks commented about the situation in regards to his son, Truman being cast in the 66-year-old actor’s film, A Man Called Otto. “Look, this is a family business,” Hanks said earlier this month. “This is what we’ve been doing forever. It’s what all of our kids grew up in. If we were a plumbing supply business or if we ran the florist shop down the street, the whole family would be putting in time at some point, even if it was just inventory at the end of the year.”

As for King and Diddy, both had simultaneous wins recently with their songs. Kings’ “Can’t Stop Won’t Stop” with Kodak Black and Diddy’s “Gotta Move On” with Bryson Tiller went No. 1 on separate charts in November. Diddy’s track sat atop the Adult R&B Airplay chart, while King’s is at the top of the U.S. Urban Radio chart. According to TMZ, they’re the first father-son duo in music history to achieve such an accolade.