Diddy’s Recollection Of Waking Up To Roaches On His Face Has Twitter Reeling With Roasts [Photos + Video]

Diddy, fresh off his playful recreation of an infamous 2013 VMAs afterparty incident involving J. Cole, offered his 18 million Instagram followers some post-holiday inspiration on Tuesday.

Ever since hip-hop’s inceptions, rappers have been defined by their recollections of humble beginnings and their tendency to stretch the truth when they recall those humble beginnings. Drake got flamed for making “Started From The Bottom” by fans who recall him starting on Degrassi, fans on Twitter regularly question Jay-Z’s assertion that he once lost 92 bricks, and now, they’re applying heat to Diddy over a would-be motivational post that may have exaggerated a few details of his origins in Mount Vernon, New York.

On Instagram, the media mogul posted a video of himself eating fruit and dancing by his pool — a fairly typical day in the life of Diddy, I guess. But it’s the caption drawing all the attention at the moment, as Diddy insists that “one day when I was growing up, I woke up and there was 15 roaches on my face. At that moment I said hell no, I refuse to live like this. Work hard, believe in your crazy dreams… AND NEVER SETTLE!”

Unfortunately for Diddy, the clearly overestimated number of insects in his story “bugged” some fans on Twitter, and naturally, he became the subject of the latest roast session, clearing him out for his faux pas and calling cap with their own roach stories. Check out the responses below.

Diddy waking up to roaches on his face. pic.twitter.com/o8c3xMNDsK — The Playlist Guy (@ilovesmick) July 6, 2021

not diddy remixing the brave little tailor https://t.co/lXTTX9DLwC — Desus Nice (@desusnice) July 6, 2021

The roaches headed to chill on diddy face while he sleeps like pic.twitter.com/Z8U4Yo14MX — Big Girl Slay ? (@Biggirlslay) July 6, 2021

Diddy lying…. I had roaches and never do they sit still on your face, roaches got places to be and shit to do — MonsterKing (@CerromeRussell) July 6, 2021

Roaches on their lunch break hearing Diddy lying on them: pic.twitter.com/JZR79lUjgT — The Nostalgia Queen ? ?? (@Snow_Blacck) July 6, 2021

Diddy counting the roaches that were on his face pic.twitter.com/rTAR7iP6aM — Charlily ?? (@charlee_buns) July 6, 2021

1 DAY I WOKE UP WITH 15 ROACHES ON MY FACE..I SAID I CANT LIVE LIKE THIS, I GOT UP OFF THE FLOOR TOOK THE ROACHES OFF MY FACE AND PUT THEM BACK IN THE ASHTRAY SO I COULD SMOKE EM LATER BELIEVE IN YOUR CRAZY DREAMS OR WHATEVER.. IMA EAT A MANGO IN THE SUN..BELIEVE IN YOURSELF ?? — THE KID MERO ?? (@THEKIDMERO) July 6, 2021

One day, I woke up with 15 Roaches on my face. So I found a deal for Roach Killing Bait for $8, after I used the coupon on the link. https://t.co/c18INqatb6 pic.twitter.com/Nlin2wUyiA — Fat Kid Deals (@FatKidDeals) July 6, 2021

Last month, Diddy announced he was partnering with the WME talent agency to help students break into the entertainment industry, particularly at the executive level. The project, dubbed the Excellence Program, lasts six weeks and is free for eligible students from underrepresented communities.