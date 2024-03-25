Diddy's Private Jet Tracked Amid Sex Trafficking Raids, It's Currently in Antigua | lovebscott.com

Diddy wasn’t home when Homeland Security raided both his Los Angeles and Miami homes.

Diddy’s exact whereabouts are unclear, but his personal LoveAir LLC Gulfstream 5 jet is being tracked and touched down in Antigua today.

via TMZ:

Based on the flight activity, viewed by TMZ, Diddy’s jet has been up and down California between Sunday and Monday — taking off from Sacramento Executive Airport Sunday evening around 5:30 PM PT and landing at Palm Springs Int’l Airport about an hour later.

An hour after that, around 7:30 PM PT, Diddy’s jet took off from Palm Springs yet again and landed at Van Nuys Airport, which is in the L.A. area, about 30 minutes later around 8:00 PM PT. Around 9 AM PT Monday, the jet took off from Van Nuys airport and landed at some point in Antigua.

The plane is currently grounded there, although the flight data has yet to update and register him as having officially landed. In any case, it’s definitely Diddy’s jet … no question.

The only thing that remains unanswered is whether Diddy is on the plane — we don’t have any evidence he is at this point … and we also don’t know what’s happening on the scene.

As we reported … two of Diddy’s homes, in L.A. and MIami, were swarmed by federal law enforcement agencies Monday — and armed officials stormed the properties, taking some people into custody … including his sons Justin and King. Unclear if any arrests took place.

Do you think Diddy’s making a run for it?