Diddy's Mom, Janice Combs, Hospitalized for Chest Pains Amid Son's Ongoing Legal Troubles | lovebscott.com

Diddy’s mother has been hospitalized in Miami after experiencing chest pains.

via Page Six:

Janice Combs was rushed to the hospital Wednesday after complaining of discomfort in her chest, sources close to the embattled rapper told TMZ.

It’s unclear what caused Janice’s pain, but she’s expected to remain under medical observation for at least another day while she undergoes testing. The Bad Boy Records founder, 54, has been at the hospital by her side while she recovers.

The outlet’s sources shared that Janice, 83, believes stress from her son’s federal investigation and mounting civil lawsuits caused the health scare. Janice lives in Miami, but in a separate residence from Diddy’s waterfront estate.

Reps for Diddy didn’t immediately return Page Six’s requests for comment.

The Department of Homeland Security raided Diddy’s Los Angeles and Miami residences in March in connection to an ongoing sex trafficking investigation. Months prior, the Sean John founder’s ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura sued him for rape and abuse.

Despite vehemently denying the accusations, the former couple settled the lawsuit 24 hours later. Surveillance footage of the multi-hyphenate beating Cassie in a hotel hallway then leaked in May, prompting Diddy to claim he was “f–ked up” in an apology video shared via social media.

More women have also come forward to accuse Diddy of sexual assault. Joi Dickerson-Neal claimed in a civil lawsuit that Diddy “intentionally drugged” and raped her while she was a student at Syracuse University in 1991. He once again denied the allegations.

The father of seven also has been accused of gang-raping and sex-trafficking a 17-year-old schoolgirl, who filed the lawsuit as a Jane Doe.

“Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday,” the “It’s All About the Benjamins” posted on social media at the time. “Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth.”

In May, prosecutors prepared to bring Diddy’s accusers in front of a grand jury, indicating government officials were seeking to obtain an indictment against the music mogul.

Prayers up for Janice.