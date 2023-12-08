Diddy's Ex-Bad Boy President Harve Pierre Denies Sexual Assault Lawsuit: 'These Claims Are Not True'

Harve Pierre, the former President of Bad Boy Records, is denying the sexual assault allegations levied against him in a lawsuit last month.

via Complex

In a statement obtained by TMZ, Pierre denied the allegations and claimed he didn’t participate in any such activities while also stating the accuser is trying to get money out of him.

“This is a tale of fiction,” Pierre said. “I have never participated in, witnessed, nor heard of anything like this, ever. These disgusting allegations are false and a desperate attempt for financial gain.”

He continued, “I will vigorously protect my reputation and defend my name. Those who know me recognize that these claims are not true.”

Pierre was accused of luring a Detroit minor into a private jet in 2003 for a recording session with Diddy . The woman claimed the Bad Boys Records founder and Pierre sexually assaulted her in the bathroom.

The lawsuit also claimed Pierre was smoking crack cocaine from a Pepsi can as the woman was assaulted. Pierre has denied those claims as well.

Diddy has also maintained his innocence amid all the sexual assault allegations. Earlier this week, the 54-year-old released a statement regarding the allegations, which he said is an attempt to get money out of him.

“Enough is enough,” his post begins. “For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy. Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday.”

He added, “Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth.”

We don’t believe him.