Diddy Walk Of Fame Star In Hollywood Reportedly Can't Be Removed | lovebscott.com

Diddy continues to face several allegations and reportedly battles multiple lawsuits.

Calls for his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame to be removed have grown considerably.

But who has the power to decide if it is to be removed, and who would actually remove it?

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce has repeatedly stated that they can nominate, manufacture and install stars on the Walk of Fame in addition to being able to conduct star induction ceremonies.

However, they have also stated that they do not have the authority to remove anyone’s star; a spokesperson for the Chamber of Commerce told TMZ that they have not discussed removing Diddy’s star and emphasized their lack of ability to do so.

Combs’ lawyer said Tuesday, March 26, 2024, that the searches of his Los Angeles and Miami properties by federal authorities in a sex-trafficking investigation were ”a gross use of military-level force” and that Combs is “innocent and will continue to fight” to clear his name.

via: KTLA