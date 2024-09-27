Diddy Sued By Another Woman Who Claims He Drugged and Sexually Assaulted Her, Got Her Pregnant

BY: Denver Sean Published 3 hours ago

Diddy is facing yet another lawsuit — this time filed by a woman who claims he drugged and sexually assaulted her.

via TMZ:

In new documents filed Friday, and obtained by TMZ, a Jane Doe claims the Bad Boy Records founder repeatedly assaulted her over a 4-year period, and says one of the encounters even resulted in her getting pregnant — but she ended up suffering a miscarriage.

The anonymous woman, represented by attorney Joseph L. Ciaccio, claims she first met Diddy overseas in the fall of 2020 and was invited to join the rapper on an all-expenses paid trip.

The woman says she saw Diddy regularly between 2021 and 2022 … with the rapper and his team arranging for her to meet up with him at his homes in Los Angeles, New York, Miami and other various locations. However, she claims she did not travel at her own volition … claiming Diddy and his staff would use “coercive and harassing language” to make her agree.

She says drivers would show up at her home to take her to Diddy … which left her feeling like she didn’t have a choice in the matter.

The woman alleges Diddy also used spiked alcoholic beverages as a way to force her to do his bidding … saying Diddy forced her to have sexual intercourse in April 2022 while she was at his L.A. home.

She claims to have sustained physical injuries from her encounters with Diddy, including one during a spring 2022 visit where she says she was left with purple bruises and a bite mark on her feet. She says she does not remember how she got the injuries.

The woman also accuses Diddy of forcing her to take ketamine and other drugs in July 2022 … which resulted in her blacking out. It was after that alleged incident that she says she got pregnant.

According to the suit, one of Diddy’s associates called her repeatedly, harassing her to get an abortion — but she says she ultimately suffered a miscarriage.

She says she tried to get space from Diddy after the miscarriage, but Diddy would allegedly harass her with calls and texts until she agreed to see him — which she claims continued through July 2024.

The woman says she feared for her safety during this time … having witnessed Diddy slap and abuse other women. She also alleges he’d found some way to track her location and monitor her conversations.

She claims Diddy continues to contact her to this day, attempting to control her and intimidate her.

The woman says she suffered trauma, financial injury, and physical injury and is seeking an unspecified amount in damages.

How many more women do you think will come forward?