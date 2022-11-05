Diddy Sang Himself Happy Birthday (And Bought Some Cannabis Companies To Celebrate) [Photos + Video]

Diddy kicked off the weekend with a star-studded party to celebrate his 53rd birthday.

via: Uproxx

In true Scorpio fashion, Diddy celebrated his 53rd birthday today by singing himself happy birthday. I mean, if you don’t, who else will? He uploaded a video of the moment to Twitter as he lays in bed and sings the cheerful song.

“Happy birthday to me / Happy birthday to me / Happy birthday to me / Happy birthday to me!” Diddy sings. “Thank you God! I lived another year! Woo!”

“THANK YOU GOD FOR LETTING ME WAKE UP LIKE THIS!!! HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME! LOVE! LOVE!! LOVE,” he captioned the post.

THANK YOU GOD FOR LETTING ME WAKE UP LIKE THIS!!! HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME! LOVE! LOVE!! LOVE ??????? pic.twitter.com/18mwOpEbzN — LOVE (@Diddy) November 4, 2022

In addition to the special song, Diddy picked up some presents for himself: by purchasing a few cannabis companies. He reposted a news article to his Instagram story which states that he would now own the largest Black-owned cannabis company in the world, if it is approved by US and state regulators. Buying three separate operations in a deal valued up to $185 million, according to RapUp, it marks Diddy’s first investment in that industry.

“This is a historic win for the culture and a major step forward for diverse founders around the world!” Diddy shared in a separate post on Instagram. “My mission has always been to create opportunities for Black entrepreneurs in industries we’ve traditionally been denied access to. This deal opens the door for more minorities and diverse founders in Cannabis, and I’m proud to kick the door down!”

It might be hard for a mogul like Diddy to beat his massive birthday wins today… but we believe he’ll try. Here’s to 53.

Happy Birthday Diddy.