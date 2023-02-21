Diddy Reveals The Impending Release Date For The First EP From His New R&B-Focused Love Records

Last fall, Diddy revealed to the world at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards that the first signee on his new R&B label, LOVE Records, is songwriter Jozzy.

via: Uproxx

Diddy may have built his empire on a variety of businesses including liquor companies, television shows, and apparel, but he’s finally returning to his music roots with the launch of his R&B-focused record label, Love Records. Today, Love Records revealed the release date for its first project, the debut EP from singer/songwriter Jozzy. Titled Songs For Women, Free Game For N****, the eight-track EP is due February 24.

In a statement, Diddy praised his new protege, saying, “Jozzy is a very special and dynamic talent that only comes around once in a generation, so I’m excited to see how her music sets a new standard for R&B. Her skills as a writer and performer, matched with her style and energy has the potential to make her one of the greats and I’m proud to play a part in shaping the next chapter of her career.”

Jozzy’s writing credits include hits from across the last several years such as DaniLeigh’s “Lil Bebe,” Internet Money’s “Lemonade,” and Metro Boomin & 21 Savage’s “Mr. Right Now.”

Diddy launched Love Records last year after claiming that “R&B is dead,” walking back that statement after a widespread backlash from fans. As he explained in a press release for the label, “I feel like R&B was abandoned and it’s a part of our African American culture.” He also said he wanted to try out a new business model, saying, “I’m not signing any artists. Because if you know better, you do better. I’m doing 50–50 partnerships with pure transparency.”