Diddy Reportedly Branded ‘Sick’ for Staging ‘Skit’ Where He Kissed Young ‘Adopted’ Daughter — and Exclaimed She Needed ‘Black Parent’ [Video]

A resurfaced video from 2020 reportedly shows Diddy joking about how he “adopted” a young girl before kissing her on the cheek.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is being branded “sick” over a resurfaced video showing him kissing a child he refers to in the footage as Ava, his “adopted daughter”.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the disgraced music mogul claimed to have adopted Ava because he wanted her to have “a Black parent” – though sources have now confirmed it was all part of “a skit”.

In the video from 2020, Diddy, now 54, could be seen telling the girl to introduce herself, which she does as “Ava Combs” before he jokes: “Yes, it’s breaking news, Diddy adopted a white child.”

The rapper continued: “I want you to tell them the story about how I adopted you.”

Ava then says with a giggle: “So, I was on the streets and then Papa Combs decided that he would like to be a caring man, so then he saw me and decided to pick me up and said to come inside and play with his kids.”

People can be heard laughing and cheering in the background before Diddy continued: “Ava, that’s like a little bit borderline suspect…We want to get it clear, I adopted you like Madonna adopted kids, and everybody else adopted kids, Charlize Theron, everybody, Sandra Bullock.

“I adopted you because I felt that you could, you know, enjoy also having a Black parent to take care of you and help you out. So just clarify, because it’s crazy out here online.”

He added: “I got permission from your mother, say all of that”.

The little girl follows Diddy’s instruction and explains she has known the producer’s twin daughters, Jessie and D’Lila since she was “6 months old” and became part of the family.

The video ends with Combs wrapping his arms around Ava and kissing her on the cheek.

Despite the seemingly lighthearted nature of the video, it sent social media into a frenzy after Combs was arrested on federal sex trafficking charges – prompting users to express concern about the girl’s safety as well as the rapper’s motive behind posting the clip.

One user wrote: “This aged horribly…Pray for that girl and let’s hope she’s doing well…”

Another said: “SICK! Diddy picks up this child, Ava, on the street and took her to his place! Bragged, she’s white…LOOK AT HER FACE, DEMEANOR!!!”

A third person added: “I have questions.

“Was this a stable environment to be bringing a child into? Was she going to be safe considering all of the people who were going to be coming in and out of Combs’ homes?”

Clearing up some of the speculations, sources told TMZ the adoption was never real and the video was “overblown by concerned fans”.

The girl, whose name is Ava Baroni, had in fact been close to Diddy’s twin daughters since childhood but was cared for by her own parents, the outlet reported.

However, she and her family had since distanced themselves from the jailed musician, who has seven children – one of whom was adopted.

Diddy is being held behind bars in Brooklyn, New York until his trial on a three-count federal indictment alleging he “used the business empire he controlled to carry out criminal activity including sex trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, arson, bribery, and the obstruction of justice”.

He was accused of orchestrating “extended sexual performances” he called “freak offs” that “sometimes lasted days at a time, involved multiple commercial sex workers, and often involved a variety of narcotics such as ketamine, ecstasy and GHB, which Combs distributed to the sex workers to keep them obedient and compliant”.

Combs has pleaded not guilty to the charges and vehemently denies the allegations.

