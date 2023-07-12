Diddy Has Launched An Online Marketplace For Black-Owned Businesses, Empower Global

Today (July 12), Sean “Diddy” Combs announced the launch of Empower Global, a digital marketplace for consumers to discover, explore, and shop from Black-owned businesses.

via: Uproxx

An e-commerce platform operating as a hub for Black-owned businesses, Empower Global aims to highlight these ventures, giving them a broader reach and making it easier for potential customers to find their products. According to a press release, at launch, the hub boasts more than 70 brands with over 1000 items available; EG also plans to add new businesses each month to reach a goal 200 brands by 2024.

In a statement, Diddy said, “My mission has always been to empower Black entrepreneurs and create more opportunities for them to access the resources, tools and support needed to build successful businesses. Empower Global will uplift Black entrepreneurs, keep dollars circulating in our community, and make buying Black a lifestyle.”

You can find more info on Empower Global here.

Diddy is certainly aware of the challenges young businesses can face; he’s currently involved in a legal dispute with Diageo PLC spirits company over its alleged mishandling of his Ciroc and DeLeon beverage brands.