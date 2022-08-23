Diddy (Who Just Started An R&B Label) Walks Back His ‘R&B Is Dead’ Comments [Photos + Video]

Diddy has doubled down on his opinion that R&B is dead, however the Bad Boy mogul has made it clear that he’s not shading anyone with his comments.

via: Uproxx

Last week, Diddy hopped on an Instagram Live session with Timbaland, Jermaine Dupri, Summer Walker, and others. In the fairly unfiltered affair, Diddy made waves for saying that he’s “not f*ckin” with Triller” anymore because of the fallout between Swizz Beats and Timbaland following a lawsuit. But his proverbial shot-heard-round-the-world, was insinuating that R&B is “dead.”

“R&B is muthaf*ckin’ dead as of right now,” he said. “The R&B I made my babies to? R&B gotta be judged to a certain thing—it’s the feeling though, doggy. No, no, no. It’s a feeling. You gotta be able to sing for R&B and then you gotta tell the truth. R&B is not a hustle. This sh*t is about feeling your vulnerability.”

Considering he recently launched his R&B-focused label, Love Records, (in partnership with Motown Records, no less) these words coming from Diddy were curious to say the least. But the hip-hop mogul walked back his words a bit in trying to set the record straight in a series of tweets:

“It’s been 3 days of the debate…This is the clarity of the message…It’s not disrespect to anybody. This conversation was out of love and me purposely wanting to bring attention to R&B! It was something that I saw the effect of the Hip hop and R&B balance. That balance is honesty and realness when it comes together, melodies, vulnerability and most importantly LOVE!!! This message is that R&B game needs more love, vulnerability, support!!”

He certainly did bring attention to the R&B debate, but this felt like a cheap shot, considering the end result of this kerfuffle is that we’ll have to see just what Diddy’s idea of real R&B is when Love Records starts putting out new music. Your move Diddy.

Watch Diddy’s original comments below.