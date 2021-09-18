Diddy And Jermaine Dupri Playfully Traded Shots And Held A Mini ‘Verzuz’ Battle On Instagram Live [Video]

Diddy demanded “Get Dre on the phone!” after an impromptu Verzuz battle transpired Friday (Sept. 17) night on Fat Joe’s Instagram Live.

via: Uproxx

A few days ago, Jermaine Dupri called out Diddy in a tweet and challenged him to a Verzuz battle. Diddy shut down the request. “Beloved you my n**** but your arms too short to box with God!!!” he said in response to the challenge. However, Dupri seemed set on not going down without a fight, which he made clear during an Instagram Live on Friday. Dupri, who was on the livestream with Fat Joe and Snoop Dogg, called out Diddy once again. Eventually Diddy joined the livestream, which led to the producers playfully trading shots.

“Ayo, short arms. You need to chill out short arms. You hear me?” Diddy said to Dupri shortly after he hopped on the livetsream. “Ayo, I love you. First of all, I want the world to know that this is one of my best friends. You know, one of my best inspirations.” Diddy then addressed his doubters in the audience. “You amnesia-having motherf*ckers. I done gave y’all life for motherf*cking 20 years of music,” he proclaimed. “I’ma tell you, JD, anything I touch. Anything I breathed on, executive produced, anything I thought up, anything I fucking did, whatever. You hear me? Don’t play with me.”

“Are you listening, JD? … What you gon’ do when [Biggie’s] ‘One More Chance’ drops?” Diddy asked Dupri. “I’m the greatest. What the f*ck y’all talking about? I have the most No. 1s as an artist … I don’t even hear no one play none of your shit. Ayo, when we go back in the club, I don’t hear no one play none of your sh*t. Ain’t nobody rocking no Kriss Kross sh*t, or no Bow Wow. I want Dre! Where is Dre? Where is Dre?”

Next, Diddy challenged Dupri to a mini “five for five” Verzuz battle. While Dupri initially declined, Diddy kicked things off by playing “Victory,” “Who Shot Ya,” “Hypnotize,” “Come and Talk to Me,” “Whoa,” “All About the Benjamins,” and “FWMGAB.” He also played the remixes for “Flava In Ya Ear” and “O Let’s Do It.” Diddy even played some records Dupri’s produced, those being “Jump,” the “Welcome to Atlanta” remix, and “Money Ain’t a Thang,” because he refused to participate.

Finally, Dupri gave in and played Usher’s “Confessions” while asking Diddy if he had an “R&B record better than this.” Diddy responded by playing Mary J. Blige’s “I’m Goin Down.” However, after the livestream, Dupri questioned Diddy’s right to play Blige’s song as he was not listed as a songwriter or producer.

Whether or not the two hip hop heavyweights will face off under JD’s terms remains unclear. However, Swizz and Timbaland mentioned they’ll do their best to make it happen.