Diddy Indicted on Sex Trafficking, Racketeering Charges | www.lovebscott.com

Diddy is officially facing serious criminal charges following his arrest in New York on Monday night.

He‘s been charged with 3 counts — racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

via TMZ:

According to the indictment, from 2008 to the present, members of the Combs enterprise allegedly engaged in sex trafficking, forced labor, interstate transportation for purposes of prostitution, coercion and enticement to engage in prostitution, narcotics offenses, kidnapping, arson, bribery and obstruction of justice.

According to the indictment, the purpose of the Combs enterprise was to operate a global business in the media, entertainment, and lifestyle industries. The purpose also includes preserving Diddy’s power and fulling his personal desires, especially relation to his sexual gratification, including through the exploitation of women and the use of commercial sex workers.



The indictment mentions the now-famous freak off parties … calling them “elaborate and produced sex performances that Combs arranged, directed, masturbated during, and often electronically recorded.

The indictment alleges Combs lured women into his orbit under the pretense of a romantic relationship and then used force, threats of force, and coercion, to cause victims to engage in extended sex acts with male commercial sex workers.”



After the freak offs, Combs and the victim typically received IV fluids to recover from the physical exertion and drug use.



The indictment does not include details on the kidnapping allegations, other than they occurred in California.



His lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, said going into the courthouse, he will “fight like hell” to get his client released on bail. Agnifilo said his client is not only not guilty, but outright innocent.

Diddy will appear before a judge Tuesday morning where the charges will be read.