Diddy Demands Woman Claiming To Be Kim Porter’s Niece Reveal Her Name After She Sued Him For Wrongful Termination

Back in September, Diddy was sued by “Kim Porter’s niece”, who claims she was wrongfully terminated after she told him she got pregnant and needed to take maternity leave.

via: Radar Online

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Diddy and his legal team argue the woman should not be allowed to proceed anonymously.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this year, a woman using the pseudonym Jane Roe filed a bombshell lawsuit against Sean “Diddy” Combs. Roe’s lawsuit added Tri Star Sports, Britney Spears’ former management company, as a defendant in the lawsuit.

The woman claimed to be the niece of Diddy’s late ex, Kim Porter. The suit accused the music mogul of wrongfully terminating Roe after she informed him, she needed to take maternity leave.

Roe said she was hired as a full-time nanny to Diddy and Kim’s twins, Jessie James and D’Lila, following Kim’s death in November 2018.

According to court documents, Diddy asked Roe to live at his home the day after Kim’s death. Roe said she became responsible for “for the twins’ 24/7 care.”

In August 2020, Roe said she got pregnant and informed the mogul. However, she claimed he was “infuriated” and then proceeded to fire her before her time off.

Roe claimed Diddy’s team told her she was fired because she was pregnant and not married — which Diddy allegedly believed set a “bad exampled” for Jessie and D’Lila.

The lawsuit demands unspecified damages.

Diddy’s rep released a statement denouncing the lawsuit as a “meritless shakedown to extort money from Mr. Combs.”

He denied Roe was the niece of Kim. Diddy’s rep proceeded to name the woman as Raven. He said the woman was a part time babysitter to the twins, “who Mr. Combs kept on the job back in 2018 to provide continuity for the twins following the untimely death of their mother. Mr. Combs graciously permitted Raven to live in his home with her son and treated them like ‘family’.”

The rep continued, “Her babysitting services were always intended to be temporary especially since the girls were getting older and spending most of the day at school. In fact, Raven’s transition out of her role was planned and agreed to by her long before she even mentioned that she was pregnant. Mr. Combs will take swift and immediate action to protect his family against these false claims.”

Now, Diddy has demanded Roe unveil her full name in court and stop using Roe. The judge has yet to rule.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Diddy has had quite the busy week after revealing he welcomed a new daughter into the world. The mother of the child was revealed to be a cyber security specialist from Orange County named Dana Tran

Diddy’s on-again, off-again Yung Miami announced she was “single” days later.