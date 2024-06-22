Diddy Deletes Everything form Instagram, Including Cassie Assault Apology Video | lovebscott.com

Diddy has cleared his entire Instagram account.

The 54-year-old deleted every photo and video from his profile — including the apology video he released back in May addressing his 2006 assault on Cassie Ventura.

He also hasn’t posted on his X profile since February 4, but the profile remains live. His Threads account also remains public, but he hasn’t been active on the site since August 2023.

The Instagram cleanse comes just a few weeks after the music mogul reportedly missed his 17-year-old twin daughters Jessie and D’Lila’s prom send-off in May.

TMZ also reported that he skipped daughter Chance’s graduation from Sierra Canyon School in Los Angeles.

Diddy’s reportedly trying to lay low amid his legal troubles which all started in November 2023 when Combs’ ex-girlfriend Ventura accused him of rape, physical violence and more in a bombshell lawsuit.

Combs and Ventura settled out of the court the following day for $30 million.

In the time between Ventura’s lawsuit and the surveillance video leak, Combs was also hit with a whopping $30 million lawsuit from music producer Lil’ Rod as well as other suits from multiple individuals for sexual assault.

Most recently, former model April Lampros filed a suit accusing the music mogul of drugging and raping her when she was a student at New York City’s Fashion Institute of Technology.

Combs has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing via his lawyer.

It’s been quiet on the investigation front, but we expect charges to hit Diddy any day now.