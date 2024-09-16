Diddy Arrested by the FBI in New York, Currently in Federal Custody | www.lovebscott.com

Diddy has been apprehended.

According to reports, the disgraced mogul was taken into federal custody in New York — specifically, he was taken to the FBI field office in Manhattan.

via TMZ:

It appears the action was taken in connection with the ongoing criminal investigation into alleged sex trafficking and other offenses that led to search warrants being issued and executed at Diddy’s homes in Beverly Hills and Miami.

Diddy’s attorney, Marc Agnifilo, tells TMZ, “We are disappointed with the decision to pursue what we believe is an unjust prosecution of Mr. Combs by the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Sean “Diddy” Combs is a music icon, self-made entrepreneur, loving family man, and proven philanthropist who has spent the last 30 years building an empire, adoring his children, and working to uplift the Black community.”

Agnifilo adds, “He is an imperfect person but Is not criminal. To his credit Mr. Combs has been nothing but cooperative with this investigation and he voluntarily relocated to New York last week in anticipation of these charges. Please reserve your judgment until you have all the facts. These are the acts of an innocent man with nothing to hide, and he looks forward to clearing his name in court.”

The arrest comes as Diddy continues to face serious legal trouble, most recently with former bandmate Dawn Richard’s sexual assault lawsuit filed last week.

In the suit, Dawn accuses Diddy of battery, false imprisonment, withholding millions of dollars in unpaid royalties and wages, as well as stealing her copyrighted works.

Dawn’s lawsuit is one of several that have been filed against Diddy in the wake of ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura’s lawsuit filed last November detailing horrific allegations of violence and sexual abuse.