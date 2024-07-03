Diddy Accused of Grooming and Sex Trafficking By Model Claiming He Asked Her and Her Boyfriend to Perform Oral Sex for Sean Jean Gig -- Among Other Things | lovebscott.com

Another woman has filed a lawsuit alleging Diddy groomed her into sex trafficking.

via Page Six:

In a lawsuit obtained by TMZ Wednesday, Adria English claimed she first met the disgraced rapper in 2004 after her then-boyfriend auditioned for a Sean John modeling gig.

English claims her partner and another model were asked to perform oral sex on Combs in order to get the job — which they allegedly refused.

Despite their alleged refusal, English claimed her partner was given a second chance if she agreed to work as a “go-go dancer” at Diddy’s white party in the Hamptons that year.

English, who formally worked as a porn star under the stage name Omunique, accepted the alleged offer. TMZ obtained a photo of her allegedly at the star-studded party in 2004.

English allegedly began working Combs’ parties on a more regular basis, where she was allegedly expected to flirt with guests and drink alcoholic beverages laced with narcotics like ecstasy.

While she allegely didn’t have sex with guests at first, she claims that changed after Combs allegedly demanded she sleep with jeweler Jacob Arabov, who is also listed as a defendant in the suit.

After allegedly having “forced sexual intercourse” with Arabov, she claims Combs congratulated her and paid her an additional $1,000.

However, English alleged that it wasn’t a one time thing, claiming the “I’ll Be Missing You” rapper expected her to be “passed off” to other people.

Adria also suing a woman named Tamiko Thomas, who she accuses of facilitating Diddy’s sex trafficking operation. She claims that Diddy promised to advance her career and put her in a girl group if she continued with his sexual demands.

As a result, Adria says she’s suffered emotional trauma, including intimacy issues and painful memories.

She’s suing Diddy, Bad Boy, Tamiko Thomas, “Jacob the Jeweler” and others and seeking unspecified damages.Click here to see some of the photos Adria has to back up her claims.