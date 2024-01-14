Detroit Lions Fan Eminem Has An Urgent Message For LA Rams’ Matthew Stafford Ahead Of Wild Card Round

Eminem is calling in a favor.

via: Uproxx

Eminem isn’t afraid to hit folks with a cease and desist letter to protect his intellectual property. Sadly for him, legally, there’s nothing he can do to tip the scales in favor of the Detroit Lions. As a native of the Motor City, Eminem is putting all his faith into his beloved team to bring the Vince Lombardi Trophy home.

On January 14, ahead of the Rams and Lions showdown for the NFL’s wild card round, the notorious introvert decided to step into the social media waters to share an urgent message aimed at the Los Angeles Rams quarterback, Matthew Stafford. “Stafford, what’d I say,” he said in the video clip. “You owe me this favor, bro. I was there for you when you won it. I was there for you. I was right there. I rapped for you, Stafford. Bro, I rapped for you!”

A message for Matthew Stafford from @Eminem. pic.twitter.com/LJO3np0xSw — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) January 14, 2024

With Stafford being a former Lions player, Eminem seems to hope the video would pull at his heartstrings. Ultimately, wishing Stafford would go easy on the franchise during the January 14 game. Typically, the team and Super Bowl hopefuls are words you’d use in the same sentence. However, after the team managed to win its first division in 30 years, Lions fans like Eminem are praying for a miracle.

The Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams game is set to begin at 8:15 pm Eastern.