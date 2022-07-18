‘Desus And Mero’ Fans Are Devastated Over The Rumor That The Comedy Duo May Be Breaking Up [Photos]

Is the brand no longer strong?

It’s pretty standard for people to start rumors on Twitter about their favorite couples and/or comedy duos potentially splitting up, but it’s not that often when they actually turn out to be correct. While nothing is confirmed at the moment, it seems like legendary comedy duo Desus and Mero might be going through a rough patch.

Things have been quietly brewing for some time now, and fans have been speculating about the alleged drama between the duo, who have been collaborating on projects, TV shows, and several podcasts, including the mega-popular Bodega Boys, for nearly a decade. The two recently were granted another season of their hit Showtime series, Desus & Mero, but no air date has been announced at this time, or potentially ever. The most recent episode aired just under a month ago.

A Bodega Boys fan-run Instagram account posted screenshots of the two former friends seemingly throwing shade at one another. In June, Desus tweeted, “bodegahive you think I abandoned y’all but the art is coming back. Plz believe in me, I love y’all.” Which seemed to squash any potential beef between the two of them.

bodegahive you think I abandoned y’all but the art is coming back. Plz believe in me, I love y’all. — Desus Nice (@desusnice) June 19, 2022

Then, just a few days ago, Mero took to Reddit with an all-caps response:

NAH IT’S A WRAP BRODY, SOMEBODY MENTIONED DUDE TWEETING THAT FROM SOME COUNTRY AT LIKE 3AM. I TOURED WITH DUDE FOR YEARS HE WAS FUBAR AND IN HIS BAG. PODCAST DONE ENJOY THE BACK CATALOG MY PALS

After screenshots began circulating on Twitter, Desus responded, “I tried ya’ll.”

The “where’s the art??” comments keep coming so…swipe for the tea. Seems like it’s a wrap, y’all. All love to both of our guys for the mems ?? pic.twitter.com/Vi0avNrajt — Bodega Boys Daily (@bodegaboysdaily) July 17, 2022

This seemingly confirmed that things are not all good between the two former collaborators. Just this week they were spotted at the MLB celebrity all-star game together, but fans noticed they hardly interacted, and Desus didn’t congratulate Mero when he scored a run.

Of course, fans began to mourn the broken friendship. Desus cryptically tweeted, “Twitter comes for everyone eventually” in the early hours of Monday morning, seemingly responding to the speculation that the two were done.

Twitter comes for everyone eventually — Desus Nice (@desusnice) July 18, 2022

Of course, nothing has been confirmed, so the two could very well be hanging out celebrating last night’s Yankees win. Some fans are still believing that the two are just ending the podcast, not their friendship. Now more than ever, it’s important to remember: logging off can be good!

Check out some tweets from fans who did not take the rumor well.

Me after hearing about The Bodega Boys ? pic.twitter.com/AgJTdC6lmv — Rob Markman ? (@RobMarkman) July 18, 2022

Twitter RN about Desus and Mero pic.twitter.com/I7QSJwepJs — Jeauxvaughn (@JeauxVaughn) July 18, 2022

if desus and mero forreal got beef everything in this world is subject to falling apart. nothing will last — dij season (@DijahSB) July 18, 2022

Desus and Mero have to go to therapy with Iyanla and take turns saying each other’s AKAs until they get that feeling back — Wat (@_AWat_) July 18, 2022

if this Desus and Mero thing is true it will go down in history as my last straw — caitie delaney (@caitiedelaney) July 18, 2022

when ppl are like “i don’t believe in love anymore” after a celebrity breakup i always call them dramatic but this desus and mero shit rlly got me clutching my chest and sliding down the walls — sk (@kirkxxs) July 18, 2022

“sir, they’re saying Desus & Mero got beef” pic.twitter.com/Yu9xKA1VfR — Lucas Kaplan (@LucasKaplan_) July 18, 2022

Desus and Mero breaking up is my 9/11 https://t.co/sE9906MIqF — Freddie B ? (@freddie_soul) July 18, 2022

I hope Desus and Mero are both doing ok! Many years of cranking out a show or a podcast as a creative partnership is a lot of pressure and work (work work and emotional work!) No show is worth your peace of mind. Don’t forget there are humans behind the content we love to consume — Bridget Todd ?? (@BridgetMarie) July 18, 2022