Denzel Washington Will Add Another Award To His Roster: The Presidential Medal Of Freedom

President Joe Biden will present the nation’s highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, to 17 people, including actor Denzel Washington, gymnast Simone Biles and the late John McCain, the Arizona Republican with whom Biden served in the U.S. Senate.

Not only does Denzel Washington have multiple Oscars, Golden Globes, and (most importantly) MTV Movie Awards to his name, but now he can add another coveted award to his roster.

The actor will be awarded the Presidental Medal Of Freedom. Washington is one of the 17 recipients, including Simone Biles, and a post-humous Steve Jobs. The medal recognizes public figures who have made significant contributions to American society, culture, politics or world peace. Denzel’s recent contribution to world peace by appearing in A24’s The Tragedy Of Macbeth, obviously.

The White House said in a statement: “President Biden has long said that America can be defined by one word: possibilities. These seventeen Americans demonstrate the power of possibilities and embody the soul of the nation – hard work, perseverance, and faith.”

The actor has had a long and prolific career, appearing in films like Philadelphia, Fences, American Gangster, and more. Earlier this year, Washington reflected on his iconic career, saying: “One of the most important lessons in life that you should know is to remember to have an attitude of gratitude, of humility, understand where the gift comes from. It’s not mine, it’s been given to me by the grace of God. Use what I have, use what you have, to help others,” he said. Turns out Denzel is really good at motivational speeches!

The Medal of Freedom recipients will be awarded on July 7.