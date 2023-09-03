  1. Home
  2. News

Deion Sanders and Colorado Upset No. 17 TCU in His FBS Coaching Debut [Video]

September 03, 2023 8:15 AM PST

Deion Sanders won his first game as the University of Colorado head coach.

via: Uproxx

Sanders, who made the jump to the Pac-12 last year after a stint as the head coach at Jackson State, led the Colorado Buffaloes into Fort Worth on Saturday afternoon to start their season against the 17th-ranked TCU Horn Frogs.

Despite going into the game as 20.5-point underdogs against the defending national runners-up, Colorado pulled off a gigantic upset, taking down TCU, 45-42. While TCU lost a number of key contributors from last year’s squad, the thought was that the No. 17 team in America would be able to take care of business against a Buffaloes squad that saw a gigantic roster overhaul as part of Sanders becoming their head coach.

A number of those players showed out in big ways. Shedeur Sanders, Deion’s son, was magnificent in his Power 5 debut, as the former Jackson State signal caller completed 38 of his 47 pass attempts for 510 yards and four touchdowns.

Four separate Buffaloes went for at least 100 yards through the air.

Next up for the Buffaloes is a renewal of their longtime rivalry against Nebraska. The two teams have not played since 2019, and Colorado is currently on a two-game winning streak in the series.

In a post game press conference exchange with a reporter, Sanders said that he saw what the writer wrote and asked “do you believe now” in Colorado after its 45-42 win.

“I read through that bull-junk you wrote,” Sanders said. “I read through that. I sifted through all that.”

When the reporter didn’t answer, Sanders responded with, “You don’t believe. You just answered it. You don’t believe. Next question.”

Share This Post

Tags:Deion SandersUniversity of Colorado