Deion Sanders and Colorado Upset No. 17 TCU in His FBS Coaching Debut [Video]

Deion Sanders won his first game as the University of Colorado head coach.

Sanders, who made the jump to the Pac-12 last year after a stint as the head coach at Jackson State, led the Colorado Buffaloes into Fort Worth on Saturday afternoon to start their season against the 17th-ranked TCU Horn Frogs.

Despite going into the game as 20.5-point underdogs against the defending national runners-up, Colorado pulled off a gigantic upset, taking down TCU, 45-42. While TCU lost a number of key contributors from last year’s squad, the thought was that the No. 17 team in America would be able to take care of business against a Buffaloes squad that saw a gigantic roster overhaul as part of Sanders becoming their head coach.

A number of those players showed out in big ways. Shedeur Sanders, Deion’s son, was magnificent in his Power 5 debut, as the former Jackson State signal caller completed 38 of his 47 pass attempts for 510 yards and four touchdowns.

Shedeur Sanders with a DIME for @CUBuffsFootball pic.twitter.com/ulpFkpNqBT — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 2, 2023

This throw from Shedeur Sanders was a beauty ?@CUBuffsFootball pic.twitter.com/jQoCOiKcK9 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 2, 2023

Four separate Buffaloes went for at least 100 yards through the air.

Next up for the Buffaloes is a renewal of their longtime rivalry against Nebraska. The two teams have not played since 2019, and Colorado is currently on a two-game winning streak in the series.

In a post game press conference exchange with a reporter, Sanders said that he saw what the writer wrote and asked “do you believe now” in Colorado after its 45-42 win.

“I read through that bull-junk you wrote,” Sanders said. “I read through that. I sifted through all that.”

When the reporter didn’t answer, Sanders responded with, “You don’t believe. You just answered it. You don’t believe. Next question.”

“Do you believe now? I read through that bull junk you wrote.” Deion Sanders pulled the receipts for a reporter in his post game press conference ? pic.twitter.com/ueMgrXoau4 — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) September 2, 2023