Death Row Records’ Catalog Will Finally Return To Music Streaming Platforms Tonight

via: Uproxx

After being removed from all digital streaming platforms last year, Death Row Records has announced that its legendary collection of hip-hop albums will once again be available for streaming tonight (March 9). The news arrives via an announcement on the label’s social media handles.

We heard you. The time has come. Death Row Records catalog is back streaming everywhere tonight 9pm pst. pic.twitter.com/06FBF3eLTm — Death Row Records (@deathrowmusic) March 9, 2023

Among the classic Death Row albums are Snoop Dogg’s Doggystyle, Tupac’s All Eyez On Me, and Dr. Dre’s The Chronic, the latter of which recently made a reappearance on DSPs. Much of the earlier Death Row projects were removed from streaming last year, following Snoop Dogg’s acquisition of the label.

Last year, in an interview on the Drink Champs podcast, Snoop revealed that he removed the masters after entertainment distributor eOne allegedly tried to pull him into a shady deal.

“They had the label, and for a year and a half two years I was trying to get my masters. All I wanted was Doggystyle. I was originally trying to say, ‘eOne, how can we work a deal where I can get my masters?’ Then Hasbro bought eOne so I was dealing with Hasbro and eOne. I was talking to eOne they were giving me the runaround so I said ‘Why don’t you let me come work for y’all so I can get my masters? I can blow your sh*t up make it go you can give me the Death Row Catalogue and let me get my masters’.”

The Death Row line-up will arrive to streaming platforms at 9 p.m. PST