The ‘Deadpool 3’ Trailer Revealed A Significant ‘Loki’ Connection And A Buttload Of Marvel Easter Eggs | lovebscott.com

The first Deadpool 3 trailer appeared during a Super Bowl LVIII commercial break.

via: Uproxx

As anticipated, Marvel unleashed a trailer for Deadpool 3 during the Super Bowl, and it was the madcap first look that did not disappoint. Now titled Deadpool & Wolverine, the wild preview introduces Ryan Reynolds‘ Merc with the Mouth to the MCU where he promptly gets to work declaring himself as the Marvel Jesus. The studio could desperately use a hit after a rough 2023, and Deadpool could very easily be the Messiah that Kevin Feige is looking for.

As for how Deadpool makes the jump from the Fox movies to the MCU, that was just one of the many surprises tucked into the Deadpool & Wolverine trailer. It turns out Deadpool will get snatched up by the Time Variance Authority from Loki, which is an interesting twist. However, instead of dealing with Tom Hiddleston’s Trickster God or Owen Wilson’s Mobius, Deadpool’s handler will be Succession‘s Matthew Macfadyen.

Based on the trailer, it appears that the TVA is very concerned about the state of the Sacred Timeline, which seems to be colliding with the Fox universe. (An event that was heavily hinted at in The Marvels.) For some reason, Deadpool is “special” and will play some sort of role in alleviating (or exacerbating) the fallout of whatever reality-shattering event is happening.

In the meantime, the multiversal shenanigans gave the filmmakers a chance to litter the Deadpool 3 trailer with Easter eggs, and Marvel fans had a blast trying to catch them all.

Deadpool & Wolverine heads into theaters on July 26, 2024.