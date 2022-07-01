DDG Has Been Cleared Of His Illegal Gun Possession Charges [Video]

DDG is no longer facing charges for illegal gun possession following his arrest last month.

via: Uproxx

The platinum-selling rapper was cleared today (June 30) of his charges for illegal gun possession, TMZ reports. His manager, Dimitri Hurt, stated that California’s new gun laws permitting concealed firearms were pivotal in the District Attorney ultimately deciding to throw the case out and not pursue further litigation. Needless to say, the 24-year-old was thrilled about this news and took to Instagram to express his excitement. He even cracked a joke about how vlogger Charleston White is his lawyer when, in fact, it is Hurt who doubles as his manager and lawyer.

DDG was pulled over on June 7 after being caught speeding in his Lamborghini on the way to a video shoot, upon which he admitted to having a loaded gun in the vehicle. Now that the charges are dropped, the Pontiac, Michigan artist can look ahead to his upcoming tour taking him overseas to the U.K.’s 2022 Wireless Fest, Rolling Loud Portugal, and shows in Amsterdam, Denmark, Germany, and Poland before returning stateside. With the 2022 records “Stay In My Circle,” “Storyteller,” “Meat This” with Blueface, and the Gunna-assisted “Elon Musk,” the Die 4 Respect artist has a lot of momentum heading into his summer tour.

Check out the video of DDG celebrating his charges being dropped below.