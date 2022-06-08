DDG Was Arrested In Los Angeles For Carrying A Concealed Firearm In A Vehicle

DDG spent a night in jail after recently being arrested for a felony in Los Angeles.

According to The Shade Room, rapper DDG was arrested in Los Angeles, California on a felony charge for carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle. He was then released after posting a $35,000 bond. As per his file, he was taken into custody on Tuesday at 9:21 p.m. PT. He’s expected to be in court on June 28 in Van Nuys.

The 24-year-old, TMZ reported, was caught driving recklessly in his Lamborghini and was subsequently pulled over. His car was searched, and police found a weapon, which led to this charge.

For Uproxx Studios’ Behind The Video segment, the rapper discussed his video for his hit “Elon Musk” featuring Gunna, as well as manifestation. “That’s the only way you can make stuff come true. If you truly believe in yourself, you gotta manifest it. You’ve gotta give yourself a goal that you know you’re gonna reach,” he said. He also recounted how he got higher than he’d ever been by underestimating a weed gummy and explained how Gunna went from being a work acquaintance to a genuine friend. “The whole hook I freestyled,” DDG brags. “I just went down a rabbit hole of Elon Musk and SpaceX and it just inspired the thought.”

DDG was recently in the hip-hop headlines for something less consequential. Back in April, he caught heat on social media for claiming today’s rappers are “10x better” than the ones from yesteryear.