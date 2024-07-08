Danny Trejo Speaks Out Against 'Bullies' After Fight at Fourth of July Parade: 'I'm 80 Years Old!' | lovebscott.com

Danny Trejo is speaking out after he was involved in a physical altercation at a Fourth of July parade.

via People:

The 80-year-old actor spoke with Fox 11 Los Angeles on July 5 after a bystander threw water balloons at Trejo’s lowrider during the parade. That led to an altercation at the parade in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Sunland-Tujunga.

According to Trejo, the Sunland-Tujunga Rotary club invited him to ride in the parade and he brought his three classic lowriders, when the car he drove in ended up getting hit by water balloons.

“We passed and bam! The car got hit by a water balloon.” Trejo said

“Somebody yelled, ‘It’s acid!’ And I panicked,” he continued. “I got out of the car to look and then a balloon hit me, and then I saw the guy throwing it.”

In video obtained by Fox 11 Los Angeles, Trejo was seen approaching the water balloon throwers and Trejo swinged before he ended up being knocked to the ground.

“I hate bullies, and that’s what bullies do,” Trejo said about the person who threw the water balloon. “[They were] very really cowards. I did this in the ‘50s and the ’60s, I’m still doing it, I’m 80 years old!”

Trejo’s friend Mario Castillo also approached after Trejo was knocked down and ended up getting hit and knocked down as well.

“We weren’t there to start no trouble,” Castillo said. “It was, we were just confronting the people that were throwing balloons. It was a grown man, skinhead, tattoos.”

Video of the altercation was initially posted by TMZ and on social media on July 4 and Trejo was also seen throwing a lawn chair when other people intervened to break up the altercation.

A rep for Trejo did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment at the time.

“It’s sad that people can wake up in the morning and decide to go down and ruin something for everybody else,” Trejo said about the altercation. “I am a protector. I will protect all my friends, always, and that’s what I was doing,” he said.

They better leave Danny alone! He’s too old for that sh*t.

Danny Trejo was invited as a guest to attend a small town parade. He got down to take pictures with his fans, and someone threw a water balloon. He asked to please not throw water balloons at his vehicle and more were thrown which led to an altercation. pic.twitter.com/DRlBoRxRAG — Bianca Bbvea ? (@BbveaBianca) July 5, 2024