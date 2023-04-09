Daniel Caesar Issued A Proper Apology To The Black Community For His Controversial ‘Being Sensitive’ Comment [Video]

Daniel Caesar has admitted he was wrong for his 2019 rant about Black people, after he came to the defense of caucasian influencer YesJulz.

Time is supposed to heal all wounds, but even with his latest apology, Daniel Caesar finds that it may never be enough. The “Let Me Go” singer attempts to correct some of his past wrongs in his music and the media. During an interview to discuss his new album Never Enough with Apple Music, the songwriter spoke about his past controversial statements aimed at the Black community.

In conversation with journalist Nadeska Alexis, the musician took a moment to reflect on his 2019’s commentary regarding the Black community’s response to white social media influencer YesJulz distastefully joking about wanting to wear a graphic t-shirt that read, “N***** lie a lot.”

When asked by Nadeska what it is like looking back on that moment, he answered, “I completely understand the response.”

Caesar added, “And in time, after taking time to get over myself and to really honestly look at myself and everything that was happening, I was wrong. I was wrong, and I’m sorry about that. For a long time, I was like, ‘You can’t do anything, you can’t say anything without whatever. You can do and say whatever you want, but it’s like for every action, there’s an equal and opposite reaction. And that’s physics. That’s science. That’s one of those things that the knowledge of that can literally put my mind at ease where I’m like, oh, I did deserve. What happened, happened because I deserved it, because I knocked the domino over and set a course in motion.”

This was a complete about-face from his initial apology, and he also pointed that out, “You learn not to trust what people on the internet have to say and what people that you don’t know have to say,” he said. “Seeing that people that I do know that I care about, them being hurt, then it’s like, ‘ah, damn, all right.’ I was like, ‘okay, you know me.’ It’s because it’s seeing that people that know me, because I felt in my— Clearly my ego is going out of control,” said Caesar.

Fans took to social media to react to what they consider to be his first official “proper” apology since the matter. See some of the responses below.

